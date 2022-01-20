15-year-old boy invents shoes that can charge smartphones

The young inventor calculated that 12 minutes of walking could generate enough kinetic energy to charge 10% of a mobile phone’s battery.

As a child, Lino Marrero of Frisco, Texas, loved taking apart TV remotes and old radios to see how they worked.

“I really like to draw inspiration from everyday life,” said the young scientist.

All of his inventions were driven by real world problems. One of his first inventions was the “string ring,” an adjustable strap that protects the inflamed and blistered fingers of musicians playing stringed instruments. Later, after learning how expensive and environmentally damaging it was to have multiple pairs of shoes, he managed to create eco-friendly shoes with interchangeable soles.

The idea for his latest invention, the Kinetic Kickz, came to him after he finished football practice and tried to call his mom to ask him to pick it up. But the boy’s phone ran out of battery and he didn’t have a charger. Sitting on the football field, he remembered the words of his teacher about renewable energy sources. What if he could use the energy he spends playing football to power his phone?

“I went home and studied everything. After spending hours at the drawing board, fiddling with wires and creating 10 different prototypes, I created a shoe insert that collects kinetic energy and converts it into energy to charge a mobile phone, ”the teenager said.

Marrero calculated that 12 minutes of walking could generate enough kinetic energy to charge 10% of a mobile phone’s battery.

When a horrific winter storm in Texas caused massive power outages in early 2021, Marrero was finally able to put his invention to the test in time of need – and it worked. But he also realized that he needed to make some adjustments to make the shoe more comfortable. So he put the technology inside the sole, and made it so that the collected energy is sent directly to the USB power supply so it can be used later.

“No one in my family was an engineer or anything like that. So I went to the library, surfed the Internet and found out about piezoelectric discs and diode bridge rectifiers myself,” the young inventor clarified.

He dreams that in the future the world will use Kinetic Kickz or its technology to create clean energy and limit the effects of climate change. While solar and wind power are growing in popularity, Marrero says he prefers kinetic energy because “you can’t always rely on the wind that blows or the sun that shines.” Now he wants to inspire other children and teenagers to become inventors too.