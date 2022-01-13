2000-year-old Celtic treasure found in Germany It contained coins that “fell from the sky”

An amateur archaeologist has found a treasure of the Celts in Brandenburg, Germany. The hoard contains 41 gold coins.

An amateur archaeologist has discovered an ancient cache of Celtic coins in Brandenburg, a land in northeastern Germany. All coins are made of gold, there are 41 of them. They were minted over 2,000 years ago. This is the first known Celtic gold treasure in Brandenburg, said local culture minister Manya Schüle in December 2021.

It is noteworthy that the coins are curved, because of this they were called “regenbogenschüsselchen”, which is translated from German as “rainbow cups”. Like the legend that there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, “according to popular belief, rainbow goblets were found where the rainbow touched the ground,” explains Marjanko Pilekić, numismatist and researcher at the Friedenstein Castle Coin Office in Germany, in an interview with Live Science.

Another legend is that rainbow goblets “fell straight from the sky and were considered good luck charms and items with healing effects,” Pilekić adds. The treasure was discovered by Wolfgang Herkt, a volunteer archaeologist from the Brandenburg State Office for Heritage and the State Archaeological Museum (BLDAM), near the village of Beitz in 2017. After Herkt obtained permission from the landowner to search the local farm, he noticed something gold and shiny. It turned out it was a Celtic gold coin. After finding 10 more coins, Herkt reported the discovery of BLDAM, whose archaeologists found the rest of the hoard.

Comparing the weight and size of the coins with other artifacts, Pilekić dated the minting of the treasure between 125 and 30 BC. e., at the end of the Iron Age. The Celts did not live in Brandenburg, so scholars suggest that there were extensive trading networks in Europe at that time.