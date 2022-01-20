3 billion years ago, Mars was not like the Red Planet today

An international team of researchers ran simulations to find out what Mars looked like 3 billion years ago. The results of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists from several institutes in France, the US and Sweden have modeled conditions on Mars to show that the Red Planet may have had a large ocean 3 billion years ago. And the climate itself was probably humid and cold.

Mars scientists have been fascinated by the features of the planet’s surface for many years. Geological structures hint at the existence of an ocean not only of rivers, lakes and streams, but also of tsunamis. This indicates the presence of the ocean in the past of the Red Planet. Scientists also argue about how Mars used to be – warm and wet or cold and dry. The first scenario assumes that the planet used to have an ocean. However, in a new study, scientists offer a third option – Mars used to be cold and wet.

They suggest that the ocean could exist despite low temperatures if there was enough hydrogen in the atmosphere. Even if only 10% of the atmosphere was hydrogen (perhaps due to volcanoes or asteroid impacts) and the rest carbon dioxide, that would be enough to create a small greenhouse effect. The ocean could be close to freezing, but could still exist under conditions of heat circulation and precipitation. They also suggest that such an ocean probably existed in the northern part of the planet due to the presence of a massive low-lying basin there. In this case, large parts of the southern regions of the planet were covered with ice. As a result, approximately 3 billion years ago, Mars was completely different from the Red Planet today.