34 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified at the U.S. Navy base in southwestern Japan

There is no information about whether the infection has been detected in American servicemen or Japanese personnel of the base.

At least 34 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected on Monday at the U.S. Navy base Sasebo in southwestern Japan. This was reported by NHK.

There is no information about whether the infection was detected in American servicemen or Japanese personnel of the base. The total number of cases of infection at the U.S. military facility has reached 204.

Since January 10, the U.S. authorities have ordered their military personnel not to leave the territory of bases in Japan for two weeks without official necessity due to the increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

Earlier, a massive outbreak of infections was noted at several American bases in Japan, including Iwakuni (Yamaguchi Prefecture) and Camp Hansen on the southern island of Okinawa. Cases of coronavirus infection at the facilities were recorded after the rotation of military personnel recently transferred to Japan. None of them underwent PCR tests before leaving the United States and upon entering the country.