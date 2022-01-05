3D holograms can now be done on the phone

A Korean research team has developed technology that allows 3D holograms to be created on mobile devices.

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology announced that their research team has successfully developed a photodiode that detects near-infrared polarization of light without additional polarizing filters. This has resulted in a miniature holographic image sensor for 3D digital holograms. The researchers used 2D semiconductor materials: rhenium diselenide and tungsten diselenide.

Photodiodes make current signals from light – an important component of the pixels found in the image sensors of our cameras and smartphones. If the image sensor of a conventional camera can detect the polarization of light, then new information can be obtained to store 3D holograms.

Previously, cameras with a polarizing sensor had an additional polarizing filter, which was several hundred micrometers in size. It was attached to an ultra-small optical diode image sensor less than a micrometer in size. As a result, this design could not be implemented in portable electronic devices due to its large size.

The research team came up with a new solution, they built their photodiode by stacking an n-type semiconductor, rhenium diselenide – it shows a difference in light absorption depending on the linear polarization angle of light in the near infrared (980 nm). And also the p-type semiconductor, tungsten diselenide – it does not show differences in the photoreport depending on polarization, but provides excellent performance.

As a result, the device perfectly copes with photodetection of various wavelengths from ultraviolet to near infrared range, and it can also selectively determine the polarization characteristics of light in the near infrared range.

The research team used the device to create a digital holographic image sensor that records polarization characteristics to successfully capture holograms.