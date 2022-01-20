3D printed algae ball robots to monitor water conditions

Cost-effective and biodegradable semi-robots made from algae have been 3D printed. They will monitor the state of the water.

Engineers have created a seaweed robot that can move along the bottom. An article about the development was published in the Journal of Biological Engineering. The peculiarity of the robot is that it moves due to the natural mechanism of photosynthesis. It provides the transformation of the energy of sunlight into a form suitable for use by living beings. In theory, it can be used to drive mechanisms.

Scientists from the University of the West of England have developed a robot MARS – marimo-activated rover system or “system of marimo-activated all-terrain vehicle.” The name explains the principle of the bot, it is driven by marimo moss. This is a round green freshwater algae Aegagropila linnaei, Egagropila Linnaeus). This species is critically endangered and is found endemic in Japan and northern Europe. They are usually found at the bottom of fresh waters such as lakes and rivers and release oxygen to the surface of the water like other hydrophytic plants. In nature, marimo rolls into a small dense green ball. It is easy to enclose it in a plastic container, where it is protected from water flows.

The robot itself is a 3D-printed exoskeleton the size of a baseball, inside of which is a ball of algae. Neil Philips, co-author of the development, claims that the research team has already tested the device by inserting a marimo ball into it. During the process, oxygen bubbles created by the moss hit the cage and spin the sphere. As a result, the concept of using solar energy for propulsion turned out to be working: the exoskeleton uses marimo to produce its own fuel, which allows it to move along the bottom of the lake.

Despite the fact that the speed of MARS depends on the level of sunlight, it can be said that it is not a fast moving device. As a result of the experiments, it turned out that the robot moves at a speed of about 9 cm per hour, like a snail. Despite its low speed, it nevertheless serves as a viable and practical option for reconnaissance and dynamic environmental monitoring.