5 symptoms of Omicron were named in those vaccinated against COVID-19

British epidemiologist, Professor Tim Spector told how the Omicron strain of coronavirus manifests itself in vaccinated patients. He wrote about this in an article for The Conversation.

Spector named five Omicron symptoms in those vaccinated against COVID-19. According to him, the mutation of the virus causes symptoms similar to a cold. Among them are runny nose, sneezing, fatigue, headache and sore throat.

The scientist noted that only half of the patients with Omicron observed such common symptoms of the disease as fever, cough and lack of sense of smell.

“Omicron causes symptoms that are more like a common cold, especially in people who have been vaccinated, and there are fewer general systemic symptoms,” the epidemiologist stressed.