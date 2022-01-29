95-year-old Elizabeth II opened her own business

It seems that the Queen of Great Britain is definitely not going to be bored. At the age of 95, Elizabeth II opened her own business for the production of sauces.

The Sun reports that the queen’s ketchup is “perfect for breakfast or at any time of the day” and is “seasoned with dates, apple juice and spices,” and the brown sauce is somewhat similar to steak sauce, it is “supplemented with vinegar and spices.” Note that all seasonings are prepared at the Queen’s estate in Norfolk and contain only selected ingredients. The date of sale is not yet known.

By the way, this is not the Queen’s first business. In 2020, she launched her own alcoholic brand, which makes whiskey.