A 3D-printed house was commissioned for the first time in the USA under the program of support for the poor

A residential building built using 3D printing technology has been commissioned for the first time in the United States under a charity program to support the poor. This was reported on by CNN.

The building was erected in the vicinity of the city of Williamsburg (Virginia) on the initiative of the charity organization Habitat for Humanity, engaged in the construction of houses for low-income families. The company Alquist, specializing in 3D printing, was directly involved in the construction.

One-storey house with an area of more than 110 sq. m. m with three bedrooms and two bathrooms was built of concrete using a huge 3D printer. The device took only 12 hours to build the foundation and walls.

A team of builders was engaged in glazing, laying the roof and finishing works. As CNN clarifies, the use of the latest technologies has reduced the cost of work by at least 15%, and also significantly reduced the time for the construction of the frame of houses of similar design – it usually takes an average of four weeks.

The owners of the house became a woman with a 13-year-old son, who had previously lived in an apartment in a multi-storey building. The house was sold for a mortgage on preferential terms provided to the poor under the Habitat for Humanity program, its final cost is not given. To get the right to buy this home, a woman must confirm that she will be able to pay the mortgage, that her income is from 45-80% of the average for the area of residence, as well as have a clean credit history and spend about 300 hours on charity work.