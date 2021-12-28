A baby of an endangered species of orangutan was born in a zoo in the USA

The baby of the endangered Sumatran orangutan was born in New Orleans.

The baby of the endangered Sumatran orangutan was born at the zoo in New Orleans (Louisiana) on Christmas Eve according to the Gregorian calendar. This was reported by The Hill newspaper.

The mother of the cub Menari was supposed to give birth to twins, but one of them died in her womb. It is very rare for orangutans to have twins, this is “inherently associated with a high risk,” the zoo explained. According to the institution’s senior veterinarian Bob McLean, pregnancy of orangutans “involves many risks, especially for those of them who have become a mother for the first time.” He explained that the born cub was born without any problems. Then Menari tried to give birth to the second one on her own, but she did not succeed, after which specialists began to help her. After Menari was given anesthesia, veterinarians determined that the second cub was already dead.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the conservation of this endangered species, and I am incredibly proud of our veterinarians, ” the head of the zoo Ron Forman said. “A group of orangutans at the zoo serve as ambassadors of their species, telling guests about the plight of Sumatran orangutans in the wild due to the conflict between humans and wild animals.”

Less than 14,000 Sumatran orangutans live in the wild, and their numbers continue to decline.