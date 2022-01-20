A bill on sanctions against Russia has been submitted to the U.S. Congress

A member of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Republican Jim Banks has submitted to the U.S. parliament a bill on sanctions against Russia, which affects high-ranking Russian officials and billionaires. The bill has not yet been published on the Congress website, its text was published by The Washington Post.

Jim Banks and 38 congressmen who co-sponsored the bill proposed to impose sanctions on 35 people, including against businessmen and employees of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation. This list completely repeats the list of 35 people against whom, in January 2021, the associates of Russian politician Alexei Navalny proposed to impose sanctions.

Among others, the list mentions billionaires Roman Abramovich, Alisher Usmanov, Oleg Deripaska, Gennady Timchenko, head of Gazprom Alexey Miller, director of Rosneft Igor Sechin, head of VTB Andrey Kostin, Deputy president of VTB, son of FSB Director Denis Bortnikov, head of Vnesheconombank Igor Shuvalov, President of Transneft Nikolay Tokarev.

Also included in the list are:

– Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin

-Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov

-FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov

-Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev

-Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin

-Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov

-Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov

-Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko

-Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin

-Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino and

his first deputy Sergey Kiriyenko

-Director of the Rosgvardiya Viktor Zolotov

-Head of the CEC Ella Pamfilova

-Former Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika.

The proposed list also mentions the CEO of Channel One Konstantin Ernst, TV and radio presenter Vladimir Solovyov and the editor-in-chief of RT and “Russia Today” Margarita Simonyan.

In addition, the list includes several people associated with the persecution of Alexei Navalny. Among them is the former head of the FSB in Tomsk, Dmitry Ivanov, who was appointed head of the FSB department in Chelyabinsk six months after Navalny’s poisoning. Also on the list are the head of department “T” of the economic security service of the FSB of Russia Viktor Gavrilov, former director of the FPS Alexander Kalashnikov, judge of the Khimki District Court Elena Morozova, head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Khimki Igor Yanchuk.

Some of these people are already under international sanctions – these are Oleg Deripaska, Gennady Timchenko, Alexey Miller, Igor Sechin, Andrey Kostin, Viktor Zolotov and Alexander Bastrykin.

In addition, the authors of the new bill proposed:

– declare Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” and the armed forces in the Donbass, which are supported by the Russian Federation— as “foreign terrorist organizations”;

– prohibit Americans from making transactions with Russian government debt, that is, bonds and other financial instruments;

– to impose sanctions against the “Nord Stream-2” pipeline, including against organizations responsible for planning, construction, and maintenance of the pipeline;

– oblige the President of the United States, no later than 120 days after the entry into force of the law, to publish a report on the personal status and sources of income of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his family members, as well as Alina Kabayeva.

According to The Washington Post, the authors of the bill proposed to impose sanctions on Russia before the alleged invasion of Ukraine and not after the attack takes place. The White House has previously opposed attempts by Republicans to impose tough sanctions against Russia, for example, in relation to the “Nord Stream-2.”

This is not the first bill on sanctions against Russia that American congressmen have prepared in recent weeks due to tensions near the borders of Ukraine. Earlier in January, a bill was introduced in Congress that provides for a ban on entry into the United States and the freezing of American assets of the president, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Defense Minister of Russia, as well as sanctions against at least three major Russian banks, Russian foreign debt and the “Nord Stream-2” pipeline. This document also provides for the publication of a report on the property of Vladimir Putin, his relatives and close businessmen.

Since the autumn of 2021, Western media have been reporting on the buildup of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine, assuming that Russia may attack this country. According to the U.S. authorities, about 100 thousand military personnel are concentrated near the borders. The Russian authorities explain the movement of Russian troops by exercises and declare that they are not going to attack anyone. The U.S. fears that Russia is using “speculative explanations and excuses” to cross the border with Ukraine.