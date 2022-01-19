A building entirely covered with solar panels will save 85 tons of oil per year

The well-known Dutch company MVRDV has launched a project to ensure the sustainable development of cities. She will build the Sun Rock building, which will be completely covered with solar panels.

According to the company’s official website, MVRDV has announced plans to build a Sun Rock building that is almost completely covered in solar panels. It will generate about 1 million kWh of green energy annually. When excess energy will be pumped back into the city network. It is reported that the project will be launched by 2024.

Taiwan’s state-owned power company Taipower originally commissioned Sun Rock, planning to use it as a visitor facility in addition to a storage and maintenance center for renewable energy devices. A feature of the building will be the facade, which will be almost completely covered with solar panels (however, ventilation openings and windows that promote the natural exchange of light and air are still provided for by the design). The complex will generate 1 million kWh. How much is it? According to the US government, on average, one household consumes about 11,000 kWh annually, and this figure continues to grow.

“Sun Rock’s rounded shape is designed to maximize the use of sunlight for energy production,” says MVRDV in a New Atlas report. The façade also features a special series of folds that support photovoltaic panels (mixed with windows where needed). Their angle is adjustable on all parts of the facade.

In total, the building will support 4,000 m² of photovoltaic panels, which can produce nearly 1 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually. This is “the amount of energy equivalent to burning 85 tons of crude oil,” the MVRDV added in the report. And that’s not all: additional design options could add an even wider area of ​​photovoltaic panels to the structure, which will increase the total energy output to 1.7 million kWh per year.

The building itself will have a colossal interior space of approximately 12,900 m², as well as a warehouse, a repair shop and even an office. There will be a gallery space on the ground floor so that ordinary people can see what’s going on in the repair shop, not to mention the giant collection of wind turbine blades, solar panels and more. The building will also have a “Data Room” where Taipower’s operations will be displayed in real time.