A California resident was sentenced to three years in prison for threatening journalists

The prosecution stated that the threats were related to the fact that the defendant did not recognize the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A Manhattan federal court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to three years in prison for sending threatening text messages to the journalist’s family.

Robert Lemke, who lives in the San Francisco area, previously pleaded guilty to one count of sending threatening messages between the states.

Prosecutors told the court that threatening text and audio messages were sent to about 50 people between November 2020 and early January.

Lemke refused to recognize the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, federal prosecutor Damian Williams said.

“Lemke sent threatening messages to dozens of victims, including journalists, elected officials and their family members, accusing them of alleged offenses that consisted of presenting facts,” Williams said.