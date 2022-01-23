A candidate for the role of the new James Bond has been named

BY Alexandr Ivanov
The producers discussed the candidacy of Idris Elba for the role of the new 007 Bond agent.

The producer of the 25th film “No Time To Die” from the James Bond series, Barbara Broccoli, in an interview with Deadline, named one of the candidates for the role of the new 007 agent.

According to Broccoli, 49-year-old British actor Idris Elba appeared on the cast lists, his candidacy was discussed, and many fans would like to see him as the new James Bond. The producer noted that she is friends with Elba, and called him a great actor. “You know, it was part of the discussions, but it’s always difficult to have a dialogue when the chair is occupied,” Broccoli said, implying that in the film “Not Time To Die” the role of Agent 007 was played by British actor Daniel Craig.

At the same time, the producer stressed that she was in no hurry to name Craig’s replacement yet.

Earlier, film historian and screenwriter Philippe Durand revealed that the new 007 agent will not be a woman. According to him, the next artist who will play James Bond will give the image new unexpected features and should surprise the audience.

The producer and copyright holder of the Bond, Barbara Broccoli, herself, assessing the possibility of making James Bond a non-ordinary person after the departure of actor Daniel Craig, said that it should not be forced to change the gender of characters who have become classic, but noted that it is necessary to write more new roles for female actresses.

