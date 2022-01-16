A caravan of several hundred migrants set off from Honduras to the border of Mexico and the United States

We are talking about 500 immigrants from Central American countries, as well as citizens of Venezuela, Haiti and some African states.

The first caravan of illegal migrants seeking to enter the United States this year left the city of San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras on Saturday. This was reported on its website by the Mexican newspaper La Jornada.

According to her estimates, we are talking about 500 immigrants from Central American countries, as well as citizens of Venezuela, Haiti and some African states. According to them, they were forced to leave their countries in search of work and a better life for their families. Currently, the group is heading on foot to Guatemala, whose authorities have already strengthened security measures at the border checkpoint in the Corinto area.

In the fall of 2020, Guatemalan security forces were able to stop and disperse a caravan of migrants from Honduras numbering about 2 thousand people. Of these, only about 100 were able to reach the border with Mexico.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of foreigners who do not have the necessary documents try to reach the United States through Mexico. The head of the Latin American state, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said at the end of August 2021 that the authorities would continue to restrain migration flows, noting at the same time that it was necessary to solve the problems forcing people to leave their countries.

At the beginning of December last year, Mexico again agreed to temporarily accommodate migrants waiting for asylum in the United States on its territory. The corresponding program began to operate under the previous U.S. President Donald Trump.

In January 2021, Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump as president, signed a number of decrees canceling various decisions of his predecessor, and relaxed migration legislation. At the same time, the sending of asylum seekers to a Latin American country was also stopped. Despite this, the U.S.Supreme Court later ordered the Biden administration to resume the “Remain in Mexico” program.