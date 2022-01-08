A court in the United States rejected a lawsuit against the ex-governor of New York, accused of harassment

A lawsuit has been filed against Andrew Cuomo alleging inappropriate sexual conduct.

A court in the United States has stopped proceedings against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, against whom a lawsuit was previously filed alleging inappropriate sexual conduct. This was reported by the AP agency.

At the beginning of last year, several women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature. One of the women – Cuomo’s former assistant Brittany Commisso – claimed that he, as governor, at one of the receptions “got his hand under her blouse.” Based on her allegations, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple filed an official charge against Cuomo at the end of October for “touching against will,” which, if found guilty, would have threatened the ex-governor with a maximum penalty of a year in prison. The accusations voiced by the other women have not led to legal proceedings to date.

In November last year, the Albany District Attorney’s Office said that the complaint on behalf of Commisso was made with violations and does not meet the requirements of the law. In particular, the claims of the prosecutor’s office were related to the fact that the claim lacked notarized testimony of the alleged victim, as well as evidence of an offense. Based on this, Cuomo’s defense filed a motion to terminate the proceedings on this claim; the prosecutor’s office supported it.

At a hearing on Friday, a judge in Albany agreed with both sides and dismissed proceedings on the only lawsuit against Cuomo. “Common sense and the rule of law have triumphed today,” Rita Glavin, the ex-governor’s lawyer, commented on the court’s decision.