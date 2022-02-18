A cruise ship with 237 passengers caught fire in the Ionian Sea

Three patrol boats and three Coast Guard tugs were sent to the scene of the incident.

A fire broke out on an Italian-flagged cruise ship with 237 passengers on board in the Ionian Sea. This was reported on Friday by Agence France-Presse with reference to the Greek port police.

According to her information, there are also 51 crew members on board. Three patrol boats and three Coast Guard tugs were sent to the scene of the incident.

The incident occurred off the coast of the island of Corfu. According to the representative of the Greek merchant Fleet Kostas Katsafados, “all passengers are safe and sound” and by now they are already in lifeboats and will be taken to the island. The causes of the fire have not yet been identified; the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.