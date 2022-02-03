A dark-skinned transgender model became the face of Victoria’s Secret for the first time

Transgender model and blogger Emira D’Spain, better known online as XOXOEMIRA, became the face of the popular underwear brand Victoria’s Secret for the first time. She announced this on Instagram.

The 25-year-old model posted a photo in a red lace corset of the brand. The posted frame shows that bright makeup is applied to her face, and her hair is styled in waves. As accessories, the celebrity chose stud earrings and several necklaces of different lengths.

In the description for the publication, D’Spain noted that she became the first black transgender model to take part in the shooting of the Victoria’s Secret advertising campaign. “As a child, I always dreamed of being a part of Victoria’s Secret – it’s a great honor for me,” said the influencer.

In August 2019, Victoria’s Secret signed a contract with a transgender model for the first time. It was Valentina Sampaio. A year earlier, the company’s marketing director, Ed Razek, was sharply criticized after he said that transgender models should not participate in brand shows, but after a while he had to apologize and make changes to the company’s policy.