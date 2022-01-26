A famous photographer, René Robert, frozen to death in the center of Paris

The famous photographer froze to death on the street in the center of Paris, none of the passers-by came to his aid for eight hours, the BFMTV channel reports.

The incident occurred on January 19, when 84-year-old Rene Robert left his house on Turbigot Street. While walking, he fell and lost consciousness.

None of the numerous passers-by came to the aid of the elderly man. Only at 5.30 next day, emergency service personnel arrived at the scene, who were called by one of the Paris homeless.

The photographer was taken to the hospital in a state of severe hypothermia and with a traumatic brain injury. He died soon after.

Musician and journalist Michel Mompontet told about the tragic fate of his friend on France Info radio.

“He remained alone, on the ground, for at least the first five or six hours in one of the busiest areas of Paris, and no one saw fit to come up,” he said.

“If this painful death can serve anything, it is what it is. When a person is lying on the pavement, no matter how we hurry, let’s stop and ask about his condition. Let’s stop for a moment,” he wrote in Twitter.

Rene Robert has gained international fame for his photographic work in the field of flamenco dance.