BY Ivan Maltsev
A fertilizer plant caught fire in North Carolina

There is a threat of explosion.

The fertilizer plant caught fire on Tuesday in the American city of Winston-Salem (North Carolina). The authorities recommended evacuating people within a radius of about one kilometer from the hearth because of the threat of an explosion. This was announced on Twitter by the city authorities.

According to them, the evacuation plan is designed for two days. About 6.5 thousand people live in the evacuation zone.

As the Fox News channel reported, the plant building collapsed, firefighters interrupted extinguishing the fire due to a large amount of ammonium nitrate at the enterprise. Information about the cause of the incident and the victims has not yet been provided.

