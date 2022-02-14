A Fox News journalist said that the United States is ready to offer Ukraine loan guarantees for $ 1 billion

Chad Pergram claims that Washington intends to take such a step to help the country, whose economy has already suffered due to the panic caused by a possible escalation, and to calm Kyiv.

The United States intends to offer Ukraine guarantees of sovereign debt in the amount of $ 1 billion. This was announced on Twitter by the journalist of the Fox News channel Chad Pergram.

According to Pergram, this was announced to some members of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress on Monday morning by the assistant to the American leader for national security, Jake Sullivan, during a telephone briefing. The journalist claims that Washington intends to take such a step to help Ukraine, whose economy has already suffered due to the panic caused by a possible escalation, and to calm Kyiv.

Sullivan is briefing members of Congress on the situation around Ukraine on Monday.