A hospital in Boston refused a heart transplant to an unvaccinated patient

The hospital confirmed that vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for such an operation.

A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant operation on a patient who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, American TV companies reported.

A spokeswoman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed in a statement to AFP that coronavirus vaccination is “necessary” for organ transplant recipients.

The patient’s father, David Ferguson, appeared on CNN and ABC to tell the family’s story, saying his 31-year-old son is “on the verge of death” and “pushed to the limit” while waiting for a heart transplant.

“It goes against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe [in the vaccine],” Ferguson told ABC.

“They have such a policy, and since he doesn’t want to be vaccinated, they have excluded him from the waiting list for a heart transplant,” his father said.

Some experts sided with the hospital.

“There are few organs, and they don’t want to distribute them among those who have little chance of survival, while vaccinated people have a better chance of surviving after surgery,” an expert on medical ethics from New York University told CBS.