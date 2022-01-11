A jet suit was used in military exercises. It was a mountain rescue operation

The military tested the Gravity Industries jetpack during a test rescue operation in the mountains: the device accelerates to 80 km / h.

British company Gravity Industries has created Jet Suit jetpacks, which have already been used during test rescue operations, and are now being tested during NATO mountain rescue exercises.

The company said the Jet Suit could provide significant assistance during search and rescue operations. Gravity Industries has previously tested its jet suit in separate rescue and military trials.

The device has an engine with a capacity of 1,050 horsepower and a thrust of 144 kg. The flight range is about 5 km, the flight time is about 4 minutes.

Jet Suit can accelerate up to 80 km / h and can lift the pilot vertically to a height of 3,658 m. Landing takes place on a small surface – this is important when you need to quickly provide assistance to a wounded person in mountainous terrain.

The scenario of the exercise assumed that the soldier needed to be removed from the most difficult situation and to provide emergency medical assistance. The blood plasma was supposed to be delivered by the Jet Suit pilot, who can react instantly and quickly cover the path to the target. The pilot was moving along the track. Message text

The jetpack is currently under testing. But the military expects this development to help carry out complex operations faster than usual, and get to hard-to-reach places.