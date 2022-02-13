A large asteroid will fly 4.8 million km from Earth on March 4

The diameter of the space body is approximately 1.3 km.

An asteroid with a diameter of 1.3 km will fly by on March 4 at a distance of more than 4.8 million km from our planet and will not collide with the Earth. This was reported in the state corporation Roscosmos.

“The diameter of the cosmic body is about 1.3 km, that is, it is four times higher than the Eiffel Tower. It is expected that the asteroid will fly near the planet on March 4,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram message.

According to Roscosmos, the asteroid will not collide with the Earth, as it will fly from it at a distance of more than 4.8 million km, which is 10 times more than the distance between the Moon and our planet.

“You don’t have to worry,” the state corporation stressed.