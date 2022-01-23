A marriage was found in the iPhone 13

iPhone 13 users complained about the breakdown of the smartphone screen.

Users of smartphones of the iPhone 13 series told about the suddenly pink screens of the devices. This is reported by the Chinese edition of MyDrivers.

Journalists who drew attention to the problem noticed that users all over the world complain about the screens that have received a pink hue. Judging by the messages, the marriage was found on the devices of the iPhone 13 line. Users say that the pink color on the displays appeared suddenly, the problem cannot be fixed by rebooting or updating the software.

“My phone was unpacked ten days ago — no bumps on the ground, no water,” said one of the owners of the defective iPhone 13 Pro Max. The first reports of the problem appeared in the fall of 2021. “I’m from Russia. I handed my smartphone to the service center, and they confirmed the defect,” a user of the broken device under the nickname DPigar wrote in November.

According to some Apple users from China, the company’s specialists noticed that the problem was not of a hardware nature, and advised to reset and configure the gadget again. At the same time, in case of contacting the service center, Apple provided a replacement for the problematic smartphone.