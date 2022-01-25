A meeting within the Normandy format will be held in Paris

This was stated by the assistant to the President of France.

Representatives of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France will meet in Paris on Wednesday to try to defuse tensions, an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The planned meeting – the revival of quadrilateral talks between the countries, known as the “Normandy format” – is part of efforts to prevent a possible Russian invasion, as France sees a “path to de-escalation” that includes steps by Ukraine and Russia, an aide to the French leader said on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, Emmanuel Macron’s office said that de-escalation of tensions with Russia over Ukraine requires “firm and real” warnings, as well as intensification of dialogue with Moscow.

After a telephone conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and a number of European leaders, the French government said that Macron would talk “in the coming days” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

“De-escalation requires firm and real warnings from Russia, which requires constant coordination between European partners and allies, as well as intensified dialogue with Russia,” Macron’s office said in a statement.