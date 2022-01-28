A monument was erected at the site of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have a monument erected on the second anniversary of their death. The monument was installed in the city of Calabasas, at the site of the plane crash in which they died. Photos of the statue were shared by its author — sculptor Dan Medina.

Bryant was depicted in the uniform of the Los Angeles Lakers club, and his daughter Gianna holds a basketball. The author did not forget about the other victims of the helicopter crash — the names of other victims are engraved on the monument. The sculpture is made of bronze.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people crashed in a helicopter on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. They were on their way to Ventura County for a basketball game.