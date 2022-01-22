A natural fire in California has covered more than 100 hectares

BY Ivan Maltsev
Residents of Palo Colorado received an evacuation order.

The natural fire in Palo Colorado covered an area of more than 100 hectares. This was reported on Saturday by the local branch of the NBC television channel.

According to him, the fire became known about 7:30 pm Friday local time.

Earlier, the U.S. National Weather Service warned that strong winds are expected in the area on Saturday morning. This poses an additional danger.

Residents of the area received an evacuation order. The American branch of the Red Cross organized a temporary shelter for them.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
