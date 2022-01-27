A new coronavirus NeoCoV dangerous for people has been discovered in South Africa

Chinese scientists have discovered a new coronavirus of bats NeoCov. It is related to the causative agent of MERS Middle East fever and is able to enter cells in approximately the same way as SARS-CoV-2. This is reported in a preprint published on the bioRxiv portal.

The new coronavirus

Researchers from China, led by Professor Yan Huang of Wuhan University, have discovered a new coronavirus in South Africa, potentially dangerous for humans. In addition, they warned about the danger of NeoCov and the risk of its penetration into the human population.

“Cases of the spread of this group of viruses should be carefully monitored, taking into account their potential appearance in humans,” Chinese scientists said.

Experts said that in order to enter the human body, the virus must mutate. They noted that at the moment it poses a threat only to bats.

Biosafety risk for humans

Scientists have stated that the “relatives” of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), like SARS-CoV-2, penetrate the human body thanks to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 – ACE2. Because of this circumstance, a group of infections creates a “biosafety risk” for people.

“In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its closest relative PDF-2180-CoV can effectively use certain types of angiotensin converting enzyme in some types of bats (ACE2) and, less favorably, human ACE2 to penetrate the body,” Chinese scientists added.

The researchers noted that NeoCoV and its close relative PDF-2180-CoV are able to use certain types of ACE2 bats and humans for penetration. They explained that the causative agent of Middle Eastern fever affects the human lungs and enters the body using the DPP4 receptor, not ACE2.

At the same time, NeoCov connects to ACE2 in a different way, and not in the way that the pathogen COVID-19 and other coronaviruses do. Therefore, NeoCov is not affected by either antibodies from SARS-CoV-2 or protein molecules suppressing MERS Middle East fever. It is this factor that makes the pathogen especially dangerous when it possibly enters the human population.