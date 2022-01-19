A new DNA protection mechanism has been discovered. Helps fight cancer and premature aging

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have discovered a new mechanism by which a protein protects the integrity of DNA by preserving its structural shape.

The new discovery is related to the work of the 53BP1 protein. It is noted that the work will help to understand how cells maintain the integrity of DNA in the nucleus. This will contribute to the fight against diseases such as cancer and premature aging.

DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the chemical name for the molecule that contains the genetic instructions for all living beings. In particular, the authors were interested in the 53BP1 protein. It was previously known to be responsible for a specific DNA damage repair process called double-strand break (DSB), in which both strands of DNA break, leaving the free end of the DNA to float in the cell nucleus.

If such a break occurs and cannot be repaired, then the ends of the DNA may fuse. This can lead to a violation of genetic information. In the short term, cells with intact DNA can self-destruct, but in the worst case, cancerous tumors will form.

The authors of the new work found that the 53BP1 protein has a biological function in mediating the structure of DNA – this is a particularly highly compacted area called heterochromatin. The researchers found that this novel feature includes a new form of 53BP1 activity in which the protein accumulates in condensed regions of DNA and forms small liquid droplets, a process called liquid-liquid phase separation, which is similar to mixing oil with water.

The team figured out how 53BP1 can form liquid droplets, a process that requires the involvement of other proteins that support the structure of highly condensed DNA. But, in turn, the authors found that 53BP1 also stabilizes the assembly of proteins in these regions of DNA, which is important for maintaining overall DNA function.

The authors then performed detailed molecular analysis to break down the large protein into small pieces and determined which pieces were important for the formation of 53BP1 liquid droplets. They further identified several amino acids that affect how this function works.

Through the new study, the authors hope to better understand how to prevent diseases such as cancer, as well as develop treatments for it using the way 53BP1 works.