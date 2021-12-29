A new generation helicopter flies at a speed of 260 km / h for more than 5000 hours without repair

The founder of Hill Helicopters spoke about the new model of the ultra-modern HX50 helicopter. It is equipped with a two-stroke turboshaft engine.

Hill Helicopters founder and CEO Jason Hill spoke to Pilot Yellow for details on the new model. “Everything in it is created using new technologies,” he notes. The package includes its own GT50 two-stroke turboshaft engine, optimized for high efficiency, low fuel consumption and long service life. According to the project, it will generate 400 horsepower throughout the day and can deliver up to 500 horsepower in an emergency within 30 seconds.

New Atlas notes that this is huge power for a machine of this size. By comparison, the Robinson R66 helicopter is powered by a 224 horsepower Rolls-Royce RR300 engine. It also requires an overhaul of the engine every 2,000 hours of operation. The founder of Hill Helicopters notes that his GT50 will last up to 5,000 hours between overhauls.

The engine is fully electronically controlled, so start and stop procedures are fully automated. The cockpit has two large 15 ” full color panels. The helicopter itself is five-seater, with a three-bladed upper rotor and a closed tail rotor. It runs at a speed of 140 knots (260 km / h), a maximum range of 700 nautical miles (1,296 km), and a payload of up to 798 kg.