A new mutation of the Omicron strain has been discovered in Sweden

A new mutation of the Omicron strain was discovered in an Academic laboratory in Uppsala. This was reported by the newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning.

The sub-variant was registered on Friday with three people, it was named BA.2. So far, very little is known about this mutation. “We need to have much more material to see if BA.2 can to compete with the previous version,” explained Mats Martinel, a representative of the laboratory. According to him, there may be more cases of BA.2 in Uppsala. Since the new sub-variant requires deeper sequencing, it is likely that it has not been detected in some infected.

The mutation was previously detected in Denmark, Norway and Calcutta, where it spread very widely in a short time. But it is too early to say whether the new sub-variant is more dangerous or whether it will spread rapidly in Sweden.