A new pet has appeared in the White House – Willow the cat

There have been no cats in the official Washington residence of the head of the U.S. administration since 2009.

In the White House, the official Washington residence of the head of the American administration, a new pet has appeared – a two-year-old shorthair, gray-white cat named Willow. This, as The Washington Post reported on Friday, was confirmed by the press secretary of the wife of the U.S. President Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa.

According to him, the process of getting used to a new place is facilitated by Willow’s favorite toys brought to the White House, named after Willow Grove, Jill Biden’s hometown in Pennsylvania. That’s where the cat itself comes from.

In 2020, as LaRosa said, Willow interrupted the election speech of the wife of the then-presidential contender, who was speaking at one of the farms in support of her husband. The cat jumped onto the stage from which Jill was addressing the voters, and almost disrupted the event. The owner of the farm saw that Jill liked the animal and gave it to her.

Another pet of the presidential couple is a German shepherd puppy named Commander, who settled in the White House a month ago.

The Bidens initially moved into the Washington residence with their two shepherd dogs named Champ and Major. The first one died in June 2021, and the second one never took root in the White House, as she showed aggression and even bit one of the guards. They tried to “re-educate” her, but to no avail – she attacked one of the visitors of the residence again. As a result, Major was sent to the Biden family home in Delaware under the supervision of their friends.

The Washington Post recalled that there have been no cats in the White House since 2009, since the pet of the 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush (a cat named India) left it.