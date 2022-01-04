A new strain of coronavirus has been discovered in France

Scientists from the Institute of Infectious Diseases in Marseille have discovered a new strain of coronavirus. This is reported by the French media. There is no information about the threat of a new variant of coronavirus and its contagiousness yet.

The new strain was found in travelers who returned to France from Cameroon. Tests showed an “anti-typical combination of mutations” in 12 infected. The preliminary study notes that 46 mutations were detected in the new strain.

In France, a record number of coronavirus infections have been recorded in recent days – more than 200 thousand per day. This is due to the spread of the strain Omicron, discovered in South Africa at the end of November. It accounts for up to 60 percent of cases of infection.

The country’s authorities are introducing new restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. The French parliament has begun discussing a bill that will make it impossible to go to the cinema, restaurant or train ride without a vaccination certificate. Members of Parliament have already stated that they have begun to receive insults and threats from opponents of vaccination.