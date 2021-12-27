A new type of storms has been discovered over the Indian Ocean

University of Miami scientists have discovered atmospheric lakes over the Indian Ocean.

Scientists at the University of Miami (USA) have discovered a new type of storm, which they called atmospheric lakes. The researchers announced the discovery at the annual conference of the American Geophysical Society.

Atmospheric lakes are formed several times a year over the western part of the Indian Ocean at the equator and move towards Africa. The air masses, supersaturated with water vapor up to a pressure of 50 millimeters of mercury, break away from the main mass of moist air and exist for at least a week, bringing down heavy rains on the East African coast. “Lakes” differ from ordinary atmospheric rivers of water vapor, which continuously flow from the source to the shore, in that they represent a separate drifting mass of moisture.

According to Science Alert, meteorologists have discovered 17 atmospheric lakes in five years that formed within 10 degrees of latitude from the equator and existed for more than six days. Probably, these masses are formed in other regions of the Earth, where they turn into tropical cyclones.

The researchers plan to determine the mechanism that causes atmospheric lakes to separate from the usual moist air masses continuously moving to the shores of Africa. This may be due to the general structure of winds in the region, determined by the global climate, or the masses themselves generate local winds and are “self-moving.” In the first case, atmospheric lakes can be affected by global climate change, changing the amount of precipitation over the east coast of Africa.