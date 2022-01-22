A plane with American weapons arrived in Kyiv

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported that the total weight of the cargo was more than 90 tons.

The military cargo, including ammunition, with a total weight of more than 90 tons has been delivered to Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday by the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

“The first batch of the support program recently adopted by [U.S. President Joe] Biden for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv tonight. This is a cargo of military aid weighing about 200 thousand pounds (90 tons), including ammunition for the defenders of Ukraine on the front line,” the message on the diplomatic mission’s Twitter page says.

The embassy noted that last year the United States provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than $ 650 million, and since 2014 the country has received $2.7 billion for this purpose. In addition, the readiness of the American side “to provide Ukraine with much more” was emphasized.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Thursday confirmed Western media reports that Kyiv will receive $200 million in military aid from Washington. He noted that in total last year the country received $650 million from the United States for these purposes. As for the last $200 million, they, according to the minister, were not provided. Kuleba called them “emergency defense assistance.”