A potentially dangerous asteroid will fly past the Earth on January 18. It’s bigger than the Burj Khalifa

A massive asteroid will fly by Earth next week. This will happen on January 18th.

“Potentially hazardous” asteroid 1994 PC1 will fly by Earth next week. The asteroid is thought to be over a kilometer long, longer than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. Scientists are aware of more than 27,000 near-Earth objects within 194 million km of Earth. However, 1994 PC1 is one of 885 near-Earth objects that are large, at least 900 m wide.

It was first discovered in August 1994. It is classified as a “potentially hazardous” asteroid because it belongs to the Apollo group, meaning it crosses Earth’s orbit. If it hit Earth, it would be catastrophic and destroy almost everything within a 40 km radius of the impact site, explains Frank Marchis, chief scientist at Unistellar and senior planetary astronomer at the SETI Institute. “The amount of energy will be 10,000 megatons of TNT. It’s more powerful than a nuclear explosion,” Marchis told USA TODAY.

The asteroid will fly by at a distance of 1.9 million km from Earth on January 18 and will move at a speed of 70,415 km/h. At the same time, on January 17, 1933, he was about 1.1 million km from the Earth. The next appearance of 1994 PC1 is expected on January 18, 2150, when it will be at a distance of about 2.2 million km.