A protest rally was held in Kabul against the U.S. decision to block Afghan assets

The protesters urged not to use the blocked money to pay compensation to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, stressing that these events “have nothing to do with the Afghan people”.

Hundreds of Kabul residents organized a protest demonstration on Tuesday against the decision of American President Joe Biden to block most of the assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan in the United States. This was reported by the Afghan TV channel Tolo News.

“Stop feuding with the Afghan people,” the Aamaj News agency quotes the slogan of discontented Afghans. “The United States and its allies must pay for the murder of thousands of Afghans and the destruction of Afghanistan,” one of the protesters’ posters says. They urged not to use the blocked money to pay compensation to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, stressing that these events “have nothing to do with the Afghan people.”

In addition, according to the Asvaka agency, a peaceful protest against the decision of the Washington administration is taking place in the city of Jalalabad (the administrative center of the eastern province of Nangarhar). It is noted that entrepreneurs and employees of currency exchange offices also take part in the march.

On February 11, Biden signed a decree blocking $7 billion of assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan in the United States. As the representative of the American administration explained, Washington will seek to allocate about $ 3.5 billion to meet the needs of the Afghan people, but more than half of the frozen funds will be reserved for possible compensation payments to relatives of victims of terrorist attacks, including September 11, according to claims in American courts. At the same time, a court in New York must give permission to transfer funds to help the Afghan people.

In turn, a representative of the Qatari political office of the radical Taliban movement that seized power in Afghanistan Mohammad Naim said that “the theft and disposal of the money of the Afghan people, which the United States has frozen,” indicate “the moral decay of the country and the people.”