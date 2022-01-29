A rare type of black hole has been discovered in the Andromeda galaxy

According to a group of astrophysicists, a medium-mass black hole may be hiding in the most massive globular cluster in the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. However, no such object has yet been detected with certainty.

There are three types of black holes in the universe. The first, having a stellar mass, are formed as a result of the collapse of a massive star and have a mass from ten to a hundred times the mass of the Sun. Supermassive stars have a mass equivalent to millions or billions of Suns. They are most often found in the center of galaxies. And between these two extremes are the more distant members of the black hole family: medium-mass black holes, whose mass varies from 100,000 to a million solar masses.

We know that these “missing links” theoretically exist. However, they are particularly difficult to find. The suspects have already been identified, but none of them has yet been fully confirmed. A new study reported in The Astrophysical Journal presents a new candidate.

It is assumed that the suspect is located in the globular cluster B023-G078, located on the outskirts of the Andromeda galaxy, about 2.5 million light-years from Earth. Researchers believe that the cluster, which has a mass of 6.2 million Suns, is actually a destroyed core. In their opinion, these are the remnants of several small galaxies that once merged. At the center of this galactic mess is a black hole of intermediate mass.

In this work, the team of scientists used new observations from the Gemini Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope to calculate the mass distribution in the cluster. Then, by simulating the speeds of stars moving through the cluster, the researchers determined that without a black hole in the center, these stars should move slower.

“The stellar velocities we have obtained give us direct evidence that there is some kind of dark mass in the center,” says Renuka Pechetti, an astrophysicist at Liverpool John Moores University. “It is very difficult for globular clusters to form large black holes. However, if it is in the bare core, then there should already be a black hole left as a remnant of a smaller galaxy that got into a larger one.”

However, great uncertainty remains. According to the team, what appears to be a single black hole may actually be a multitude of stellar-mass black holes located close enough to each other to be perceived as a single object.

Future observations, including infrared observations using the James Webb Telescope, may help astrophysicists determine their true nature. The researchers also plan to study three other globular clusters in the same galaxy.