A secret function will appear in AirPods

An adaptive active noise reduction mode will appear in the AirPods headphones. This is reported by the publication Appleinsider.

Journalists have discovered a new application on the website of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dedicated to AirPods headphones. Apple engineers have invented a secret technology that will allow you to configure the operation of the active noise reduction option.

The document says that consumers using headphones with a sound suppression function will be able to hear how close people address them. To do this, the latter will have to pronounce a certain keyword, after which their speech will not be drowned out by the headset. This is supposed to be a username, but AirPods owners will be able to specify any word they deem appropriate.

“The user may want to be interrupted by one or more pre-assigned contacts, which are identified on the corresponding electronic device as a contact allowed for interruption,” the company’s specialists described the new function. Journalists believe that this feature may appear in Apple headphones in the near future.