A section of the Great Wall of China collapsed due to an earthquake

A two-meter section of the Great Wall of China in the northwest of China collapsed as a result of an earthquake of magnitude 6.9. This was reported by the Global Times newspaper on Monday.

On January 8, a strong earthquake occurred in the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Qinghai Province. After that, the authorities organized an inspection of the state of cultural heritage sites in the region affected by seismic activity. Inspectors found a collapsed section of the Great Wall of China in Shandan County in neighboring Gansu Province. The collapse occurred 114 km from the epicenter of the earthquake.

The collapsed part of the wall was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Restorers have already erected a protective structure on this site and have begun restoration work.

The Great Wall of China is a series of defensive structures in northern China and southern Mongolia. Such walls have been erected in China since ancient times to protect against nomadic raids. It is believed that they were united into a single fortification system by the first Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang (259-210 BC). The longest and best preserved part of the wall was built in the Ming era (1368-1644). It stretches approximately 8,850 km from northeastern Liaoning Province to northwestern Gansu Province.