A species of trees was named after DiCaprio

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Garden Kew in the UK have noted the environmental activism of the American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, naming a new species of trees in his honor. The BBC writes about this.

Recently discovered in Cameroon, a representative of the tropical flora Uvariopsis dicaprio is an evergreen tree with shiny yellow flowers that grow directly on the trunk. For the first time the name appeared in an article published in the scientific journal PeerJ by scientists of the Kew Garden.

Now this species is under threat of extinction. He was named after DiCaprio to pay tribute to the actor who helped stop the logging of the Ebo Forest, the largest in Central Africa. This forest is a habitat for many rare plants and animals.