A state of emergency has been declared in Maryland in connection with COVID-19

Governor Hogan said the state expects the “most difficult” phase of the pandemic in the coming weeks.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency for a period of 30 days, allowing the National Guard to be mobilized to assist the state’s authorities and health authorities in coronavirus testing and vaccination centers.

According to Hogan’s forecasts, the “most difficult” phase of the pandemic awaits Maryland in the next four to six weeks.

The constructed models say that up to 5,000 people will be hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 150 percent more than the peak state figures last year.

According to Hogan, on Tuesday, the Department of Health recorded a record number of hospitalizations, 3,057, which is 500 percent more than seven weeks ago, when the Omicron strain emerged.

“In connection with the surge of Omicron, it is important that the people of Maryland return to common sense and observe the measures that will ensure our safety: avoid crowds, keep your distance, wash your hands and, once again, wear damn masks,” Hogan said.