A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa in connection with the protests

The Ottawa administration has declared a state of emergency in the city due to the protests of truckers against coronavirus restrictions. This was reported on Sunday by the local TV channel CBC.

“The declaration of a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety of residents of the city posed by the ongoing demonstrations, and underscores the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement.

Earlier, the mayor said that the authorities and the Ottawa police are no longer in control of the situation with the protests. Police Chief Peter Sloley also admitted on February 5 that he did not have enough officers to stop the demonstration. According to law enforcement agencies, on Saturday, when local residents and citizens who arrived from other cities joined the protest action on their day off, the number of protesters reached 5 thousand people.

The demonstrators demand that the federal and regional authorities lift all restrictions related to the pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family left his residence in the capital on January 29 for security reasons and on Monday announced that he had contracted coronavirus. He said he did not intend to enter into negotiations with the protesters in Ottawa, calling them a marginal minority.