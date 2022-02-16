A woman in the United States became the fourth person in the world cured of HIV infection

The patient, who was also diagnosed with leukemia four years after she was diagnosed with HIV infection, has not been receiving antiretroviral therapy since October 2020.

Doctors from New York cured a woman with HIV infection with stem cell transplantation and cord blood transfusion, The Wall Street Journal reported. This precedent became the fourth case in the world of doctors’ victory over the disease.

According to him, a middle-aged patient, who was also diagnosed with leukemia four years after she was diagnosed with HIV infection, has not been undergoing antiretroviral therapy since October 2020 and no signs of infection appear in her body. As a treatment, doctors transplanted stem cells from her relative with a rare genetic mutation that prevents the virus from multiplying, and also performed an umbilical cord blood transfusion from a newborn.

Despite the fact that there were previously recorded precedents when HIV infection appeared in the body of patients after a significant period of time, doctors are optimistic about this case. “Everything looks very encouraging,” the publication quotes Marshall Glesby, the patient’s attending physician.

According to the publication, the first person cured of HIV infection was an American Timothy Ray Brown, who studied in Berlin in 2007. He died in 2020 from cancer. Subsequently, doctors managed to defeat HIV infection with patients from London and Dusseldorf. The researchers also managed to establish that two women were able to overcome HIV infection with the help of their immune system, without medication.