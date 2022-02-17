A woman with Down syndrome became the face of Victoria’s Secret for the first time

BY Oleg Ceban
Puerto Rican Sofia Jirau became the first model with Down syndrome in Victoria’s Secret.

The American manufacturer of women’s underwear Victoria’s Secret for the first time in history presented a campaign in which a model with Down syndrome took part. The girl reported this on her Instagram page.

24-year-old Puerto Rican Sofia Jirau published a post in which she announced that she had become the face of an inclusive advertisement for the brand’s collection called Love Cloud. It is noted that the model starred in the brand’s underwear in a promo video and a photo shoot that appeared on the brand’s website and the pages of Vogue magazine.

“I’ve always dreamed about it, worked hard for my goal, and today my dream has come true. I can finally share my secret. I became the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!” the woman wrote in the description of the picture.

It is known that the author of the shooting was photographer Zoey Grossman, who previously shot celebrities such as Irina Shayk, Scarlett Johansson and Bella Hadid.

