A young squid broke the record as the deepest in the world: it was found by accident

Scientists spotted the elusive bigfin squid at depths of more than 6,000 meters. Initially, they were looking for the wreckage of the destroyer.

A team of researchers searching for the wreck of a missing World War II destroyer in the Philippine Sea has made a breathtaking discovery. They delivered a video footage of the deepest-sea squid ever recorded to land. A young squid from the Magnapinnidae family was swimming just above the bottom of the Philippine Trench at a depth of 6,200 m below the surface when scientists spotted it. Up to this point, the deepest squid was considered to be the bigfin squid, which swam at a depth of 4,700 m below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

The researchers also spotted four feathery octopuses of the Grimpoteuthis species (lat. Grimpoteuthis), better known as Dumbo octopuses because of their elephant-like fins. They swam at about the same depth, the scientists write. According to study co-author Michael Vecchione, this is only the second time that Grimpoteuthis has been observed so deeply, proving that previous sightings of flexible-finned cephalopods in the Java Trench were no accident.

Scientists have yet to answer a few questions. So far, biologists cannot understand how squid manage to physiologically live at depths of 1,000 to 6,000 meters, where atmospheric pressure can be 600 times higher than at the ocean surface.

Researchers discovered the large fin in March 2021 while searching for the wreck of USS Johnston, a US Navy destroyer that sank in 1944 during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Using the DSV Limiting Factor manned submersible (the same type of submersible that explorer Victor Vescovo used to descend to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in June 2020), the scientists filmed their dive to the bottom of the Philippine Trench, where they worked for more than four hours.