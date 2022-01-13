About 62 thousand students and staff of Los Angeles schools have contracted coronavirus

This is approximately 15 percent of all tests conducted in the school district.

About 62,000 students and employees of the Los Angeles Unified School District contracted the coronavirus before classes resumed on Tuesday, which was confirmed by positive test results, a district spokesman said.

In the second largest school district in the country, about 414 thousand tests were conducted.

Of those, about 15 percent were positive, county spokeswoman Shannon Haber said.

All district students must submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school this week.