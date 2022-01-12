About 80 Americans cannot leave Afghanistan

The Taliban has been keeping evacuation planes on the ground for a month.

About 80 U.S. citizens cannot leave Afghanistan due to the lack of evacuation flights from the country, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to him, several dozen Americans have expressed a desire to leave the country, but the Taliban movement has been keeping planes intended for evacuation on the ground for a month. The timing of the resumption of flights is still unclear.

Earlier on Tuesday, Department of State spokesman Net Price said that since the beginning of autumn, the United States has removed about 900 of its citizens and persons with the right of permanent residence in the United States from Afghanistan. He also mentioned several dozen people who want to leave Afghanistan, but did not specify a time frame when the American authorities would do it.