Activision Blizzard games will continue to be released for the Playstation

For the first time since Sony bought Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has given its official comment. She assured that Activision Blizzard games will continue to be released for Play Station consoles.

Most likely, we are talking about an agreement on temporary exclusivity of content. Call of Duty for PlayStation. This deal has been in place for the entire previous generation and seems to cover the early days of the PlayStation 5. For example, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sony console owners get additional free Battle Pass levels, free game item bundles every season, and more Double XP events. .

According to various insiders, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be released this year. Probably, it is also subject to an agreement between Sony and Activision. It should also be noted that “Activison games” are referred to in the plural. It can be as a few parts of Call of Duty, as well as completely new games not yet announced from Activision Blizzard.

Previously, Microsoft did not violate contractual obligations to Sony: despite the fact that the corporation absorbed Bethesda, Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo retained temporary exclusivity for the PlayStation and PC.

Recall that Sony lost more than $ 20 billion due to the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.